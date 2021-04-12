Fence Me In: How You Can Help Local Farm Sanctuary Raise Money

In a year of confinement and longing for freedom one local farm sanctuary in Cazenovia is bringing the community together with a public campaign to raise money for a new fence.  

The Haven at Skanda has launched their “Fence That Gives Freedom” campaign to replace their 30-year-old fence at the sanctuary.  Without it, the horses cannot access the pasture and the fence keeps them safe from the road. The organization has set a goal of $45,000 to build the fence that with gives their horses freedom to graze and gallop again.   

In addition to the fundraiser, kids can raise funds with Gallop-A-Thon family and friends can pledge an amount per gallop (about a yard) and kids can choose their course or do it on the school track. They’ll also be holding an art auction for artists of all media to participate by creating a piece of art celebrating freedom, movement, and/or community, submissions will be accepted until June 1st.  The artwork will then be auctioned off to raise money for the fence.   

For more information you can visit TheHavenAtSkanda.org 

