(WSYR-TV) — Festa Italiana Syracuse is an event that brings families together. Who couldn’t use a little Italian food, entertainment and drinks? The festival comes to downtown Syracuse this weekend, and we got prepared this Monday morning.

Ginnie Lostumbo joined the show along with John Albanese and Raphael Lopez of festival participant Vito’s Ristorante for a preview.

Festa Italiana begins this Friday, Sept. 15 and runs through Sunday. You can find the festivities in Downtown Syracuse in front of City Hall. Learn more at FestaItalianaSyracuse.org.