(WSYR-TV) — It’s gearing up to be a good weekend for fans of Italian food, music, and festivities. This weekend Syracuse is celebrating the Festa Italiana downtown.

Just like many festivals across the area and all over, the Festa Italiana was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. Thankfully, the festivities returned last year in 2021, and they’re back for even more this year in 2022.

This year, they’re hosting a “Charity Meatball Contest” to eat 15 meatballs in 90 seconds on Friday, opening day. The contestant who eats the most meatballs gets $500 donated to their favorite local charity.

The festival will also feature the Syracuse Opera, a bocce tournament, Sunday mass, Italian history, and Italian bingo.

There will of course be local Italian food vendors, including Avicolli’s Italian Restaurant, Brancato’s catering, Vito’s Ristorante, Biscotti Café & Pastry Shop, and Villa Pizze Fritte.

Money raised during the festival will be donated to local charities.

The festivities this weekend are from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information on the Festa Italiana, visit FestaItalianaSyracuse.org.