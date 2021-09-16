Festa Italiana Returns to Downtown Syracuse for 23rd Annual Festival

After a year of cancellations one of Syracuse’s largest downtown festivals, Festa Italiana is making a return to downtown this weekend.

The 23rd annual event kicks off on Friday, September 17th, and runs all weekend long. More than 20 musical acts and an assortment of food vendors will be available to sample from. The festival’s annual Bocce tournament also returns on Saturday at 9 a.m. and Italian Bingo will also be part of the event beginning at 12:30 p.m.

President of Festa Italiana, Ginnie Lostumbo says it’s important to continue the festival because “It’s our culture and history and you get to see someone you know; it has a family feeling.”

The 23rd annual Festa Italiana starts Friday, September 17th at 11 am. For a full list of activities visit Festa Italiana online here and on Facebook .