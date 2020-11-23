Festival of Trees Event Returns To Ward O’Hara Agricultural Museum

The Ward W. O’Hara Agricultural Museum will once again be illuminated by hundreds of trees as part of their annual “Festival of Trees” in Auburn this holiday season.

Local museum staff, businesses and volunteers have come together to decorate more than 100 trees for the annual event, that’s a staple in the more than 18,000 square foot museum. With so much space to use, safe social distancing practices are not a problem either.

The event runs through Monday, December 30th with hours and more details listed on their website. Parking and admittance to the event is free. To learn more visit, WardwOharaAgriculturalMuseum.org.

