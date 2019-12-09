Festive Holiday Fashion Finds with Stylist Allison Harrison

Bridge Street
There really is no time like the present to find some festive looks inspired by the holidays. Stylist Allison Harrison says that you can have a lot of fun with simple accessories and local finds too.

“There’s always something to get dressed for,” she says.

She shares a variety of looks from both local and national boutiques and says that sometimes dressing up something as simple as a little black dress can be key.

Model Gabrielle is sporting a young flirty dress from Express and the look is a different take on a little black dress, she says.

Allison adds that when considering a holiday outfit, it’s not a bad idea to look at clothing that you can wear beyond Christmas Day dinner.

“They’re very different but you can show up wearing this, you can feel unique and feel stylish but you can also wear them so many other places.”

Dressing up your little ones can also be so fun this time of year and model Isaiah sports an entire H & M outfit. With options for tall and slim kids, Allison says that the brand can be a good idea if you’re looking for just the right kid fit.

Allison’s daughter Marley is sporting a velvet jumpsuit from target. It’s last year’s style but still available and the reason she loves it is because it’s not your average tartan-style take on a holiday outfit.

“I just think a jumpsuit for a little girl is different than the plaid red dress that every little girl is going to be wearing.,” she says.

Allison also says that it’s fun to think outside the box when thinking about color.

“I really like blue. I think it’s a holiday color that’s often overlooked. I like to go blue, shimmery, velvet. Something with texture is always more fun,” she adds.

If you’d like to learn more about how Allison can help you can find your festive holiday style visit Stylized.com.

