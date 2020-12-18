Fidelis Care: Now’s The Time To Review Your Healthcare Plan

The pandemic has given us a reviewed focus on what’s important in our lives and that’s why now more than ever, understanding our own healthcare plan is critical.

For many, now is the time of year that they look over all the available plans and decide which one is best for them. Open enrollment for Qualified Health Plans through the New York State of Health is also now underway, and state residents must enroll by December 15 to have coverage for January 1, 2021.

Thomas Julian, Director of Sales and Marketing at Fidelis Care, says his company offers some of the lowest monthly premiums for standard “metal-level” plans. Their representatives can help people review their coverage options and choose the right plan based on their health care needs.

Those representatives are available by telephone, so there’s no need to meet with someone face-to-face as the pandemic continues.

Click here for more information about Fidelis Care or 1-866-435-9521.








