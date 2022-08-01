(WSYR-TV) — They may be known primarily as an ice cream shop, but Fifi’s in East Syracuse is a lot more than that. Elizabeth Karpen, owner of Fifi’s Ice Cream & Sweets, came to Bridge Street to show off some of their sweet treats.

Working at Fifi’s since she was 14, Elizabeth took over the business at 20 and has sought to expand it with innovative ideas, community events, and treats.

“We have the option to cater, especially for like the smoothie bowls for the mornings as well. People don’t normally think we have breakfast options, but we have that for sure, explains Elizabeth.

You can check out Fifi’s whole menu, catering opportunities, and community events online at FiFisIceCream.com.