(WSYR-TV) — For the past 40 years, ACR Health has been on the front line of the HIV/AIDS epicdemic – expanding services and dismantling stereotypes and barriers.

Part of that process has Central New Yorkers hitting the pavement for the annual 5k walk/run in Baldwinsville.

Lisa Alford talks about the 31st annual Aids walk/run at Beaver Lake Nature Center on June 4th at 9AM. For more information visit acrhealth.org