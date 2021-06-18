Fight To End Alzheimer’s on “The Longest Day”

More than 6 million Americans, including 410,000 in New York have Alzheimer’s disease.

The longest day of the year is June 20th which is also known as the summer solstice. It’s the day with the most sunlight and the Alzheimer’s Association invites you to take part in their “The Longest Day” fundraiser. The event honors caregivers who dedicate themselves 24 hours a day to their patients.

Whether you’re participating at home, online, or in-person, there are various events planned to engage family and friends during The Longest Day. Even if you cannot attend the event this month, the Alzheimer’s Association will be having events through the end of August.

To learn more about this year’s event and the central New York Alzheimer’s association chapter, visit ALZ.org/CNY.