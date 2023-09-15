(WSYR-TV) — In 2021, fentanyl deaths rose 22% to over 70,000 in the United States; and with the provisional data from 2022, fentanyl related deaths continue to comprise of two-thirds of all overdose fatalities.

Deena VanCamp is part of a group called ‘The Billboard Project’ to raise awareness to fentanyl poisoning. Her son Sean was a victim of fentanyl poisoning in July of 2022.

Since her loss, Deena has joined the project to help keep her son’s name alive, and warn people of the danger surrounding drugs.

The Billboard Project displays the picture of fentanyl poisoning victims to show the costs of doing drugs laced with fentanyl. VanCamp hopes this creates a conversation for all families.

“You have to talk to your kids. It used to be ‘Don’t do drugs – you’ll get addicted.’ Now, it’s ‘Don’t do drugs – you’ll die,'” VanCamp told Bridge Street.

VanCamp says that all it takes is two grains of fentanyl to potentially be deadly for users, and those doing drugs have no way of knowing if what they are taking has fentanyl in it.

Later this month, VanCamp and The Billboard Project will head to the nation’s capital to lobby for harsher laws when it comes to drug dealers lacing their product with the deadly substance.

If you would like to learn more about The Billboard Project you can visit them on Facebook.