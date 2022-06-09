Two local events are teaming up to fight racism in the Central New York community. The annual Duck Race to end racism and Racial Justice Awards will take place this Saturday, June 11th. This year marks the 20th anniversary. The purpose of the event is to collectively stand together in solidarity and fight against hate.

The duck race will take place from 12:00 – 4:00 P.M. at the Syracuse Inner Harbor.

All are invited to participate in the race by sponsoring a duck for $5. Sponsoring a duck supports the ongoing work of the El-Hindi Center for Dialogue & Action, which offers dialogue programs and community action to address inequities. If your duck wins the race, you can win a prize!

For more information, visit interfaithworkscny.org.