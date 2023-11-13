(WSYR-TV) — The holidays are right around the corner and we’re asking your help to fight hunger here in Central New York.

It’s time to launch the 13th year of “Food for Families.”

That’s NewsChannel 9’s partnership with Tops friendly markets and iHeart Media, to support Food Bank of Central New York. There will be a one day food drive Friday, December 15th. NewsChannel 9 will broadcast throughout the day from Tops Airport Plaza on Route 11 in N. Syracuse.

You can find more information and make donations at: TopsMarkets.com/LittleBrownBags.