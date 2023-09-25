(WSYR-TV) — The Interreligious Food Consortium collects and distributes more than 4,000-pounds of non-perishable food items each month in Onondaga County.

An event that’s been organized for many years helps them continue that mission. This Friday is the Empty Bowls fundraiser, and Kate Artessa, the Executive Director of Interreligious Food Consortium, Eric Jager , the President of the Shaped Clay Society, along with Elianna Perez joined the show to discuss the event.

Empty Bowls is this Friday, September 29, from 11 to 2 pm at the Nancy Cantor Warehouse on West Fayette Street. For more info visit IFCCNY.org.