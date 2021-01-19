Film & TV Critic Brian Miller Reviews “Cobra Kai”

The Karate Kid spin-off Cobra Kai has moved from YouTube to Netflix for its 3rd season.

Netflix says of the show: “Decades after the tournament that changed their lives, the rivalry between Johnny and Daniel reignites in this sequel to the Karate Kid films. William Zabka and Ralph Macchio reprise their roles.”

Over 41-million households have already tuned in its first four weeks of streaming.

