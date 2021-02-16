Film & TV Critic Shares His Thoughts On The Disney+ Original Series “WandaVision”

The Marvel cinematic universe has slowed a little, after the climatic Avengers: Endgame and with theatres closed right now. But Disney+ has stepped in to fill the void. The first chapter of their original WandaVision is funny and full of unexpected twists and turns, and probably not what it seems.

Watch the video above to see Bridge Street Film & TV Critic Brian Miller share his thoughts on WandaVision.

If you’ve seen it, please share your thoughts with us via e-mail at BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com