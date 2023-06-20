(WSYR-TV) — Work is underway to build the stages that will host the National Grid Jazz Fest this week.

Tim Fox was joined by the man who puts it all together downtown Tuesday, Frank Malfitano.

Opening Night is Wednesday with the festival sporting 24 locations across the area.

THURSDAY – HANOVER SQUARE

SU Student Jazz Ensemble @ 4 p.m.

Harri Stojka @ 5:30 p.m.

Something Else! @ 7:15 p.m.

FRIDAY- CLINTON SQUARE

Postmodern Jukebox @ 5:30 p.m.

Tower of Power @ 7:15 p.m.

Herbie Hancock @ 9:15 p.m.

SATURDAY- CLINTON SQUARE

SU Faculty @ 4 p.m.

Tuba Skinny @ 5:30 p.m.

Spyro Gyra @ 7:15 p.m.

Gladys Knight @ 9:15 p.m.

SUNDAY – SU CAMPUS

Gospel Celebration

Five days of music, starting with club night Wednesday night around downtown Syracuse, and it’s all free!

You can find the entire schedule online at SyracuseJazzFest.com.