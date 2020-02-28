Find A Lucky Charm To Decorate For Saint Patrick’s Day At Witty Wicks

Closings
Adorn your home with lucky charms from Witty Wicks just in time for Saint Patrick’s Day! “Saint Patrick’s Day is a really fun holiday. We have a big Irish community, especially on the Westside of Syracuse, which is where we are in the West Genesee area, and we have a big representation in our shop of fun stuff for Saint Patrick’s Day,” said Witty Wicks owner, Aubrey Panek.

Show off your Irish pride with t-shirts, signs, gnomes decked out in Kelly green and more. Signature candle scents like Irish Crème coffee and Meet Me At The Shire will hit the shelves for March. “Everybody wants to have a little celebration for each holiday that comes up and it’s just a little fun,” said Panek.

The month of March in Central New York also signifies the start of spring and showers! Perfect gifts for babies and new mothers, Witty Wicks carries Copper Pearl’s new line of baby items like blankets, bibs, and onesies.

For older kids, Witty Wicks also offers monthly ‘Mommy and Me’ events, where families can stop in and create matching mugs and make memories. “You get to come in and blend scents together. Kids love it, with a little bit of chemistry and a lot of fun,” said retail manager, Cassie McNeill.

For a look at all of their unique and customizable items stop by the store. Witty Wicks is located at Township 5 in Camillus. Their hours are Monday through Saturday from 10am to 9pm. They are open from 11am to 5pm on Sundays. For more information, you can give them a call at 315-672-3110. You can also find them on the web at WittyWicks.com and follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

