Find Great Deals at Wilkins RV

Purchasing an RV has grown significantly amid the pandemic and if you’re in the market for one, Wilkins RV has you covered.

They carry a wide range of recreational vehicles that can cater to your family’s needs. Financing options are available if needed. With so many places to travel around CNY, it’s a great way to spend time outdoors.

Wilkins RV is hosting their 8th Annual Sales event Saturday, June 12 at their locations in Churchville, Victor, and Syracuse. There will be huge savings, door prizes, and coachmen representatives on-site.

You can find them online at WilkinsRV.com.