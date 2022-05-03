Mother’s Day is just a few days away and Brewerton Ace Hardware wants to help you make your mom’s day this year. From flowers to gardening gadgets and even outdoor furniture, Owner Jeff Parzych says his store has just what mom wants in time for the holiday.

New this year, the hardware store is also offering a fun way for kids to get crafty in honor of mom. Children are invited to attend one of two Mother’s day workshops, on Saturday May 7th where they can make cards, decorate flower pots and plant a flower for mom.

The Brewerton Ace Hardware is open seven days a week and located at 9655 Brewerton Road. Store hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. To learn more, visit AceHardware.com.