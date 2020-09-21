Find Great Stress Relievers At Witty Wicks

Witty Wicks in Camillus is stocked full with items we could all use right now: stress relievers.

“Just some things that make you feel better and all of us are so stressed out now” says owner Aubry Panek. “We’ve been stressed out pretty much the whole year but sending the kids back to school or now having them learning remotely is just adding extra stress onto our day.”

Among the products they sell are soaps, lotions, bath salts, comfortable clothing, and essential oils. They also sell products featuring CBD. Products are available for both women and men and all will help pamper you and help you feel more relaxed.

Witty Wicks also sells a wide selection of candles.

“People are ready for all the fall scents” says Retail Manager Cassie McNeill . “Those are really flying out the door. People want that cozy, warm feeling.”

Some of those fall scents include Pumpkin, Pumpkin Crisp, Apple Maple Bourbon, and Apple Harvest. They also have a new one this year called Cuddle Up Be-Cider.

Witty Wicks is located at Township 5 in Camillus. The locally-owned store is open 7 days a week. To learn more, call them at 315-672-3110 or click here to visit their website.