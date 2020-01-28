Live Now
Find Love At This Year’s Cupid Chase 5k Race

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

The opportunity to find the love of your life may be at this year’s Cupid’s Chase 5K. The annual event happens right before Valentine’s Day every year. “People have a lot of fun with the Valentine’s Day theme,” said coordinator of quality assurance, Jodi Burkinshaw. “We’ve actually seen some phone numbers exchanged. We’ve even had a bride come and run the race the morning before she got married!”

It’s all in the name of love and a good cause. Proceeds from the race benefit Community Options, an organization that supports people with disabilities in many ways. The race started back in 2009 and has grown to be held in 32 cities across 9 states.

Race participants receive t-shirts stating “available” or “unavailable” to keep with the Valentine’s Day theme, an alternative to so many dating apps and sites for singles.

The Cupid’s Chase 5k race is February 8th at Onondaga Lake Park in Liverpool. Registration begins at 10am, with the race starting at 11am. Register ahead of race day for $35 at Comop.org/CupidsChase or the day of the race for $40.

