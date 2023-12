(WSYR-TV) — If you are shopping for a Syracuse fan in your life, you can get them some vintage apparel and more. Scholars and Champs has you covered, from head to toe! Bert Aufsesser is the owner of the store located in downtown Syracuse.

The shop is at 310 S. Salina Street in Syracuse. Learn more at ScholarsandChamps.com. You can also find the shop on social media at facebook.com/ScholarsandChamps.