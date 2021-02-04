Find Sweets For Your Sweetheart At ‘Man In The Moon Candies’

For Amy Lear, it’s an honor to carry on the family candy making business and thankfully she has recipes to choose from that span three generations.

Lear is the owner of ‘Man In The Moon Candies’ in Oswego and today she shares many of those recipes including some popular sweet treats of her own. An idea that began with her grandparents in 1935, continues to live on in her own candy store. From assorted chocolate boxes, hot cocoa bombs, sponge candy and so much more, visitors and candy enthusiasts are invited to tempt their taste buds at her local shop.

“Man In The Moon Candies” is located on West First Street in Oswego. Stop by and pick up something sweet for your sweetie or shop online at ManInTheMoonCandies.com.

