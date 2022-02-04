Find the perfect gift in time for Valentine’s Day at Welch & Company Jewelers

Valentine’s Day can be the perfect time for many people to pop the question and Dan Welch of Welch & Company Jewelers says he can help. He’s been in business for more than 30 years selling and buying jewlery in the Central New York area and together with his team, says that he can help you find the right gift for your special someone.

They offer a variety of rings in different styles and sizes and can work with you to come up with a new design too. They also offer a special incentive for customers who purchase their engagement ring and wedding bands from them. The Bride is invited to borrow a piece of jewelry to wear in the wedding. It makes for a special moment for the bride, he adds.

Welch and Company Jewelry is located at 513 South Main Street on Route 11 in North Syracuse. They’re open from 10am to 5:30pm Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. To learn more and to browse their jewelry online visit, WelchJewelers.com. You can also connect with them on social media @WelchJewelers.