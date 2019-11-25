Find Your ‘Flo’ at Flo Fitness Studio

Find your ‘Flo’ and strengthen your body at a new studio with a slew of workouts to choose from.

Flo Fitness Studio has two locations in the Central New York area and Brand Manager Sara Schiavone says that there’s something for everyone when it comes to finding your own ‘Flo.’

“We offer all sorts of different group exercise classes,” she says. “Our main focus is to inspire and empower women in the community but men are also welcome as well … so it’s really for everyone.”

Flo Fitness studio offers an inviting atmosphere that works to inspire, energize and empower women in the community. They offer a variety of different exercise classes from TRX to yoga, barre and spin classes too.

Most of the studio’s class times are before and after work hours and both facilities are hoping to add even more classes to the mix.

For anyone interested in trying out the studio, you can do so for free for the first time. Find your ‘Flo’ at one of two locations either downtown Syracuse at 219 West Street in Syracuse or at 3530 Erie Boulevard East. For direction, to book a class or for more information, visit FloStudioSyr.com.