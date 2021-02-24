Find Your Perfect Bra Fit Online

COVID-19 has changed the way we shop, with people swapping out gym memberships for Pelotons and work-wear for lounge-wear, but one item that continues to sell is bras.

Jenette Bras Owner and Founder Jenette Goldstein says the demand to find the right fit for you mixed with so many women wearing the wrong size, is why buying bras have never gone out of style.

Jenette Bras has adapted the way they help women find their perfect fit in COVID-19. They offer remote fittings as well as in person options too. A remote bra fitting is simple to set up and Jenette says that it’s more than just a measurement, but a complete look at what the right bra looks like for you.

