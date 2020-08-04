Finding joy even during the coronavirus pandemic

Creative Writing Professor Melanie Conroy-Goldman was excited to celebrate the release of her first novel 'The Likely World' but COVID-19 made the unveiling much more difficult. Now, five months later, the Hobart and Williams Smith Colleges professor is taking her book to the Finger Lakes Drive In Theater in Auburn.

The event kicks off on Monday, August 4th from 8 to 11pm. For tickets and information visit eventbrite.com. You can also order a copy of the book at RedHenPress.org or wherever books are sold.