Finger Lakes Regional Tourism Council’s All New ‘Get On The Water’ Guide

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

There’s never been a more perfect time to explore the great outdoors in Central New York and the Finger Lakes Regional Tourism Council has found a way to help you find your next adventure on the water.

The Finger Lakes Region’s all new online resource offers locals a unique opportunity to explore the nature water with a plethora of exciting activities from hikes and trails to historic boat tours too.

The guide offers insider tips and tricks to safely navigate the entire region’s outdoor water activities and allows you to feel the ease of a vacation without leaving home. To learn more about the all new interactive resource, visit FingerLakesTravelNy.com and WatkinsGlenChamber.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected