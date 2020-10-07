Finger Lakes Regional Tourism Council’s All New ‘Get On The Water’ Guide

There’s never been a more perfect time to explore the great outdoors in Central New York and the Finger Lakes Regional Tourism Council has found a way to help you find your next adventure on the water.

The Finger Lakes Region’s all new online resource offers locals a unique opportunity to explore the nature water with a plethora of exciting activities from hikes and trails to historic boat tours too.

The guide offers insider tips and tricks to safely navigate the entire region’s outdoor water activities and allows you to feel the ease of a vacation without leaving home. To learn more about the all new interactive resource, visit FingerLakesTravelNy.com and WatkinsGlenChamber.com.