Finger Lakes Wineries Start To Reopen

New York’s Finger Lakes region is a favorite summer destination for many, but this year, stopping at wineries and doing tasting will be a bit different.

“Still the warm, welcoming environment that everybody is used to” says Christina Roberts, Vice President of Brand Development for Finger Lakes Wine Country. “One of the things that will be required in Phase 3 and 4 and likely for sometime after are masks” adds Roberts. “You’re going to have to wear a mask on the premise of every winery that you visit, and when you get to a tasting bar or to your table you’ll be able to remove the mask for the tasting.”

Roberts also says you’ll also have to make appointments for your tasting at many wineries. She advises calling ahead to check with each winery to find out what they require.

Click here to visit the Finger Lakes Wine Country website.

