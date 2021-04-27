Firefighters ‘Get Screened Like Your Life Depends On It’

Cancer is the leading cause of line-of-duty deaths for firefighters, followed closely by heart disease. And the city of Syracuse and local healthcare providers are stepping up to do something about it.

On Saturday, May 1, a one-stop screening program will be available to local firefighters to help identify cancers and heart disease early. Dr. Steven Duffy is the medical oncologist for Hematology-Oncology Associates of CNY/Crouse Health and he says that the program is meant to detect issues early, when they are easier to treat and potentially curable.

The program was initiated by the Firefighters Cancer Foundation of NY and it’s an effort that hits close to home for Vice President Tim Downs. Tim is a retired firefighter and cancer survivor and knows all too well how important early detection can be.

‘9-1-1: Get Screened Like Your Life Depends On It’ is happening on Saturday, May 1st from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 5008 Brittonfield Parkway in East Syracuse. The event is for firefighters and retirees only. To make an appointment, call (315) 472-7504 ext. 1133.