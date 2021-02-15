Firehouse Subs Debuts New “Everything Hook & Ladder” Sandwich

“Everything” bagel seasoning has grown in popularity in the past year making it a staple in the spice cabinet for many and now, it has made its way onto the Firehouse Subs menu.

The sub shop is introducing the “Everything Hook & Ladder” Sub to their menu for a limited time. Inspired by the popular bagel seasoning the new sandwich features the same ingredients of their traditional Hook & Ladder but with a twist. The sandwich is comprised of hot smoked turkey breast, Virginia Honey ham, and Monterey Jack cheese but with the addition of an all-new custom everything bagel-seasoned sub roll complete with PHILADELPHIA® Cream Cheese.

You can feel good about your purchase at Firehouse Subs with a portion of every purchase benefiting the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. It provides lifesaving equipment, funding, support and education to first responders. Syracuse-area Firehouse Subs franchisees have dedicated sharing the brand’s commitment to giving back through the foundation, which has granted nearly $450,000 in New York State.

Firehouse Subs has three locations in Central New York. They’re located on West Genesee Street in Camillus, North Main Street in North Syracuse in the South Meadow Marketplace in Ithaca. In addition to in-restaurant ordering, Firehouse Subs also offer “Rapid Rescue To Go” where you can order online and have it ready for pickup in store.

For a full menu and more information visit FireshouseSubs.com.