(WSYR-TV) — It can be difficult to decide when the right time is to buy your kid a cell phone, and nearly every parent nowadays experiences that struggle.

Thankfully, a new book is hitting the shelves offering tips on when might be the right time to get a cell phone for your child, and how you should handle the process.

The book is titled “First Phone: A Child’s Guide to Digital Responsibility, Safety, and Etiquette.” Author of the book Catherine Pearlman noticed this new struggle that so many parents are facing, and decided to do something about it.

The situation can be different for every family. So many kids feel a sense of missing out when they notice that their peers have a cell phone and they still do not. For some kids, there may be health concerns and emergencies that pop up, making it essential for them to have a cell phone even at a young age.

Many adults also struggle with picking up on the differences between legitimate websites and scams, and this book offers advice on those situations as well.

Catherine hopes the book can be a resource for both kids and their parents on how to operate the digital world safely and responsibly.

To purchase the book, you can go to Amazon.com.