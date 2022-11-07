(WSYR-TV) — This year, a troupe at Syracuse University is putting on a show to benefit some of their fellow theatre lovers. The First Year Players are holding a cabaret to benefit the Front Row players, a theatre group featuring people of all abilities.

First Year Players is a student-run organization at Syracuse University for non-theater major first year and transfer students to put on an annual spring musical organized by a staff of all upperclassmen students.

The Fall 2022 First Year Players Cabaret is an annual event showcasing the talents of their staff as well as the Syracuse University community. The event also serves as a benefit for Front Row Players, and all proceeds benefit their organization.

Front Row Players is a nonprofit organization that was formed to teach and inspire musical and dramatic performance in adults of all abilities.

Attendees of the Fall 2022 Cabaret are encouraged to donate to Front Row Players, who also close out the event with a showstopping performance!

The Fall 2022 Cabaret is set for Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. at Syracuse University’s Schine Underground. Learn more by visiting FirstYearPlayers.org or FrontRowPlayers.org.