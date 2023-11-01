(WSYR-TV) — We are just over two weeks into the 2023 Medicare open enrollment period, and for many, lots of questions have yet to be answered.

Clark Gronsbell, owner of Fiscal Fitness, breaks down Medicare Part C specifically, and what you need to know.

Medicare consists of parts A, B, C and D. Parts A and B.

Part A provides inpatient/hospital coverage.

Part B provides outpatient/medical coverage.

Part C offers an alternate way to receive your Medicare benefits.

Part D provides prescription drug coverage.

Clark Gronsbell recommends talking to a local agent, who will have a better understanding of coverage that applies to you specifically.

Medicare Part C, along with Part D, is a partnering of Medicare and private insurance companies. Medicare Part C is also known as a Medicare Advantage Plan. You must be enrolled in Parts A and B to be eligible for a Medicare Advantage Plan. You must also be a resident of the Medicare Advantage plan’s service area.

Clark Gronsbell also stresses that enrolling in Medicare will typically save money compared to coverage by a previous employer.

Learn more from Fiscal Fitness and get in touch by visiting them online at YourFiscalFitness.com.