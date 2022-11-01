(WSYR-TV) — The Medicare enrollment window is open now through Dec. 7, and if you’re 65 or older, you may be looking for help navigating all the options.

Clark Gronsbell has had his eyes on things for decades as a certified public accountant and financial adviser. He doesn’t believe that “one size fits all,” so his business, Fiscal Fitness, tailors plans to his clients.

When a person is soon to turn 65, they enter their open enrollment window, which lasts for seven months. The window begins three months before the birthday and lasts until three months after that person’s birthday. This gives someone turning 65 a guaranteed issue basis for enrolling in Medicare.

Clark says a lot depends on your employer’s health benefits if you continue working past the age of 65.

Medicare plans may change slightly year to year, so it’s important to be aware of what changes may be coming to your plan each time they renew.

