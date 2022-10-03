(WSYR-TV) — Small business owners have a lot on their plate. Clark Gronsbell’s “Fiscal Fitness” exists because their clients don’t have time to become experts in employee benefits and retirement planning.

It’s an independent brokerage that aims to balance costs and coverage for its clients.

Clark Gronsbell started Fiscal Fitness as a way to help business owners handle the increasingly expensive and complicated process of finding coverage plans.

Now, Fiscal Fitness works with anyone to help them balance costs, from individuals to large companies.

Clark stresses that the most important aspect of the business is to take care of clients, now matter how big or small they are.

To learn more about what Clark and his colleagues have to offer, visit them online at YourFiscalFitness.com.