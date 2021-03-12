Fit Friday Fun With Personal Trainer Meghan Barrett

Whether you’re committed to starting a workout or maybe you’re ready to make it a priority but want to start at home, one local trainer says it’s as easy as one, two, three.

Personal Trainer Meghan Barrett says it is possible and she’s here to kick-start a workout from home.

Accessibility and affordability are two key components to working out at home, which is why, Meghan says mini bands are the perfect option. Workouts can be challenging and a mini band houses many different purposes in terms of use, she adds.

Meghan is a certified personal trainer and offers online classes as well as personal training options at Edge Strength and Conditioning Gym in Syracuse. Let her help you find your fitness stride by visiting her online at EdgeSyracuse.com.