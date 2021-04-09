Fit Friday: Three Moves For A Strong Core

A strong core is an invaluable asset to everyone. Not only can it carve out those abs, but it can give you better balance and posture too.

Meghan Barrett of Edge Strength and Conditioning says that there are three moves that she loves to do for a strong core. From the standard plank with a twist, to bird dog motions, Meghan offers up alternative ways we can all work our core muscles.

Meghan is a personal trainer and instructor at Edge Strength and Conditioning in Syracuse. She teaches group classes and also offers personal training too. To learn more about how she can help you reach your fitness goals, find her online at edgesyracuse.com.