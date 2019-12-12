Flavorful entertainment with Wegmans charcuterie trays

Host holiday parties in confidence with meat and cheese trays from Wegmans. Pre order or pick up a tray from the entertaining case near the front of the store. Wegmans charcuterie trays come in a variety of arrangements and sizes or you can build your own.

KSB manager Arlene Weiner said it is important to know you should leave charcuterie trays out an hour before serving them. “Otherwise you taste the cold out of the fridge and not really getting the beautiful flavor,” Weiner said.

Meat and cheese trays should be pre ordered 24 hours before Christmas eve.

Wegmans is open during the holidays. Stores close at 6pm on Christmas eve and are closed Christmas day but reopen at 6am on December 26th. On New Year’s Eve Wegmans will close at 8pm and reopen New Years Day at 6am.

