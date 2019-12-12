Flavorful entertainment with Wegmans charcuterie trays

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

Host holiday parties in confidence with meat and cheese trays from Wegmans. Pre order or pick up a tray from the entertaining case near the front of the store. Wegmans charcuterie trays come in a variety of arrangements and sizes or you can build your own.

KSB manager Arlene Weiner said it is important to know you should leave charcuterie trays out an hour before serving them. “Otherwise you taste the cold out of the fridge and not really getting the beautiful flavor,” Weiner said.

Meat and cheese trays should be pre ordered 24 hours before Christmas eve.

Wegmans is open during the holidays. Stores close at 6pm on Christmas eve and are closed Christmas day but reopen at 6am on December 26th. On New Year’s Eve Wegmans will close at 8pm and reopen New Years Day at 6am.

For more information visit https://www.wegmans.com/.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected