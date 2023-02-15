(WSYR-TV) — As we learned on Bridge Street before, self-care is health care no matter how you do it. The Bodymind Float Center in Syracuse is another way to relieve stress and practice self-care.

Glenn Runyan, owner and manager of Bodymind Float Center Syracuse, joined Steve and Tim to share details on flotation therapy and the different types of services Bodymind Float Center Syracuse offers.

The center uses floatation therapy to help reduce stress, relax muscles, and help injuries to heal. They have multiple solo tanks, a couples pool, and a salt therapy room.

If you are interested in booking a session or buying someone else a gift card, you can visit FloatSyracuse.com.