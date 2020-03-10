Flock To CountryMax For Baby Chicks and Supplies

Its chick season at CountryMax stores around Central New York and the surest sign of spring. All 17 local stores get a big selection of chicks every March and offer seminars for those interested in raising their own flock.

CountryMax Director of Sales, Brad Payne, said the company supplies homes, farms and even backyard farmers with all the chicks they need for the year.

Freshly hatched chicks are sold at the store from March through May. The baby chicks are hens and will grow into laying chickens.

“People, you know, seem to be embracing the poultry movement more and more and buying chickens to have eggs from their own backyard,” Payne said.

Raising your own chickens is not as intensive as having a farm, according to Payne, “We say around here it’s easier to do than a garden.”

The CountryMax stores in Oswego and Cortland are hosting free seminars for those interested in raising their own chicks.

The seminar will teach you how to feed, care, house, and raise chicks in your own backyard. The store offers a huge variety of chickens including rare and special breads. CountryMax can special order any type of bread you’re looking for.

The company has over 35 years of experience and over a dozen convenient locations across New York including four CNY locations in Baldwinsville, Cicero, Cortland, DeWitt, and Oswego.

The poultry seminar in Oswego is happening Tuesday, March 10th at 6:00pm inside their store at Route 104 . If you can’t make that seminar try the one at the Cortland store on Route 13, the very next day, March 11th, at 6pm.

For more information, visit their website at CountryMax.com.