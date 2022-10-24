(WSYR-TV) — Rita Reicher, board president of FOCUS Greater Syracuse, and Jessica Lisi, director of communications and marketing, join Bridge Street to announce their 2022 “Wisdom Keepers.” Reicher says that a wisdom keeper is someone who commits their time and talent to making a better community.

FOCUS is a citizen driven organization that taps citizen creativity to bring about change in Central New York by enabling citizens, organizations and government to work together to enhance the quality of our lives and our economic future. FOCUS facilitates, educates, and celebrates citizen engagement. FOCUS stands for Forging Our Community’s United Strength.

FOCUS Greater Syracuse is proud to announce their 2022 Wisdom Keepers Calvin L. Corriders, Regional President for the Syracuse Market for Pathfinder Bank and Pamela M. Brunet, Executive Director of Leadership Greater Syracuse, both exceptional community leaders who show leadership, continual caring and understanding of the importance of vision for tomorrow.

Wisdom Keepers is the annual fundraiser for FOCUS Greater Syracuse celebrating the efforts of a growing list of Wisdom Keepers who show leadership, continual caring and understanding of the importance of vision for tomorrow. The Wisdom Keeper celebration will take place on Oct. 25 at 5:30 p.m. at Daniella’s Fresh Seafood and Pasta House – tickets can be purchased at focussyracuse.org. Following the celebration will be a free Plaque Unveiling Ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 27 at noon at the Wisdom Keeper Garden in front of City Hall Commons.

To learn more, visit FOCUSSyracuse.org.