Food Bank Food $en$e Program Returns

If you’re looking to stretch your food budget, the Food Bank of Central New York can help. Their monthly food buying program returns and you can sign up.

Food $en$e is a monthly food buying club open to any member of the community looking to stretch their food budget. There are no qualifications, subscriptions or requirements to participate. The program provides a monthly box of 12-15 staple grocery items at a discounted rate. Each box costs $20.50 and includes 4-5 meats, 4-5 pantry items and 2 fresh produce items.

To learn more about how you can take part, visit FoodBankCNY.org or call the Food Bank at (315) 437-1899.