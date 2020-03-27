Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ |
Food Bank of CNY Combats Emergency Needs

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, locals are increasingly becoming in need of daily necessities, like food and specially groceries. The Food Bank of Central New York is now expanding their measures to stay ahead of the emergency food needs in the community.

If someone is in a food emergency, Chief Development Officer at Food Bank, Lyn Hy says the first thing to do is call. “We are going to get information from you about where you live, and then we can make referrals to our partner agencies that are right in your community giving out emergency food supplies, so that you can get access to that food,” she adds.

Individuals can also be referred to mobile food pantries and fresh food programs in the nearby community. In efforts to take precautions while distributing food, The Food Bank has pre-packaged boxes of food that people can drive-through to receive.

Monetary donations are strongly encouraged to help keep the efforts of the Food Bank going. Visit FoodBankCNY.org, or visit FoodBank.VolunteerHub.com to find limited volunteer opportunities.

If you are in a food emergency, call (315) 437-1899 weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. In the evenings and on weekends call 2-1-1.

