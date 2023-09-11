(WSYR-TV) — September is Hunger Action Month. According to the the Food Bank of Central New York, 141,320 people are facing food insecurity in the Food Bank’s 11 county service area.

Now the Food Bank and Onondaga County Public Libraries are partnering to bring more awareness to hunger in our community.

There are a series of Children’s Story Time events at four libraries in Onondaga County in September. They will have a special guest reader each week.

Our very own Iris St. Meran will be a special guest reader on September 13, 2023 at Beauchamp Branch Library at 4 p.m. She will read “Saturday at the Food Pantry” written by Diane O’Neill and illustrated by Brizida Magro!

You can find out more on the Food Bank’s website.