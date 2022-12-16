(WSYR-TV) — It’s a little hard to believe, but Food Bank of Central New York tells us that more than 162,000 people will go to bed hungry tonight just here in Central New York alone. That’s why we are joining Tops Friendly Markets and iHeartMedia for “Food for Families,” the campaign to support our local food bank.

Tim Fox is on the road all day to bring attention to the cause.

You can buy a little brown bag of hope at Tops, but if you’re staying inside today, you can also buy them online at TopsNeighborsHelpingNeighbors.com.