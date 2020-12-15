Food For Families Celebrates 10 Years of Helping To Fight Hunger in CNY

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

Food For Families first came to Central New York ten years ago, and now, even a decade later, the fight against hunger is more important than ever.

The campaign is now underway at Tops Friendly Markets and is a partnership between NewsChannel9, Tops Friendly Markets, iHeart Media and of course you. All of the efforts of the campaign support the Food Bank of CNY.

Customers can visit any of the Tops Friendly Markets locations in an eleven county service area to purchase a “Little Brown Bag of Hope” tag which will help put warm meals on plates this holiday season. Donors can choose the following “Little Bag of Hope” tag amounts:

  • $5.00
  • $10.00
  • $20.00

And if you’re staying close to home, you can also donate online. Visit TopsNeighborsHelpingNeighbors.com to provide staples that the Food Bank needs the most to fight hunger this time of year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected