Food For Families Celebrates 10 Years of Helping To Fight Hunger in CNY

Food For Families first came to Central New York ten years ago, and now, even a decade later, the fight against hunger is more important than ever.

The campaign is now underway at Tops Friendly Markets and is a partnership between NewsChannel9, Tops Friendly Markets, iHeart Media and of course you. All of the efforts of the campaign support the Food Bank of CNY.

Customers can visit any of the Tops Friendly Markets locations in an eleven county service area to purchase a “Little Brown Bag of Hope” tag which will help put warm meals on plates this holiday season. Donors can choose the following “Little Bag of Hope” tag amounts:

$5.00

$10.00

$20.00

And if you’re staying close to home, you can also donate online. Visit TopsNeighborsHelpingNeighbors.com to provide staples that the Food Bank needs the most to fight hunger this time of year.