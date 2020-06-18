Food Network’s ‘Summer Rush’ Features Central New York Pastry Chef

In the small town of Bolton Landing, thousands of visitors flock to the area for the summer. The Food Network is capturing the intense summer season in and out of the kitchen and Pastry Chef Andrea Maranville is part of it all.

Maranville who owns Silver City Baking Company works for one of the family’s restaurants as they work to earn a living in 60 short days.

The season of Summer Rush has already begun and a new episode airs tonight at 10pm on The Food Network. To catch up on all the dinner drama, visit FoodNetwork.com