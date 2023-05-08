(WSYR-TV) — This year’s Food Truck Battle is being dubbed the largest gathering of food trucks ever in Central New York.

The Food Truck Battle returns this Saturday at the Fairgrounds, and Monday reps from Toss & Fire, Byblos Street Grill, and the Birdsong Cafe joined the show to give us all the details.

60 food trucks from Syracuse, Rochester, Utica and beyond

Live music all day long, headlined by national act, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness

Craft Beer + Wine slushees

Games

Artisan Village featuring 50 artists and handmade vendors. Kids Zone with face painting, bounce houses, characters, art and more

Purchase tickets for quicker access at syrfoodtrucks.com or pay $10 at the door. Children 12 and under are free (except VIP). Free parking in the brown lot, enter through the main gate. You can get more information at SYRFoodTrucks.com.